Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Elon Musk are surprised by Javier Milei’s reflections

The inauguration of the recently elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has garnered attention from prominent businessmen and public figures. Among those planning to attend the event are Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elon Musk, and Eduardo Verástegui, who have expressed their support for Milei and his far-right political views. However, one notable absence will be Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who has publicly criticized Milei’s victory and his conservative policies.

Milei’s economic philosophy, which emphasizes freedom over equality and limited government intervention, has resonated with figures such as Salinas Pliego and Musk. In a recent interview, Milei referenced the ideologies of economists such as Milton Friedman and John Stuart Mill to support his beliefs, arguing that “social justice is unfair” and that state intervention in wealth redistribution is unjust.

While some have voiced their support for Milei, including plans to attend his inauguration on December 10, others, like López Obrador, have pushed back against his ideas. The Mexican president has expressed concern over privatization and the potential commodification of essential services such as healthcare and education.

The upcoming inauguration of Javier Milei has not only sparked a national debate in Argentina but has also drawn interest from international figures, showcasing the far-reaching impact of his election.

