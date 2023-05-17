by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

“The appointment of General Riccardo Galletta as Deputy Commander of the Carabinieri made us happy and deeply proud to be represented by him at the highest levels of the institution”: is the comment expressed by Toni Megna and Igor Tullio, respectively secretary …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Riccardo Galletta at the top of the Arma, the applause of NSC Sicilia appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».