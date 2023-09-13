Richard Anderson, Golden Romics of the XXXI edition of Romics from 5 to 8 October 2023 Fiera Roma

Richard Anderson, Golden Romics of the XXXI edition of Romics

The American concept artist, illustrator and painter will be awarded the Golden Romics, recognition of his stellar career in films, videogames, books and advertising.

Richard Anderson will be celebrated with the awarding of the Golden Romics during the XXXI edition of the Festival, which will be held from 5 to 8 October 2023 at Fiera Roma. With a career spanning over two decades in the film, videogame, publishing and advertising industries, Anderson is today one of the leading names of studios and major publishers in world entertainment.

His most famous works include visionary science fiction blockbusters such as Next The Creator by Gareth Edwards and Prometheus, superheroes for the big screen and for the video game market such as Moon Knight, Captain Marvel, Arkham Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy e Eternals and fantasy works such as Guildwars 2. Anderson has collaborated with Marvel, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Paramount, Sony Animation, 20th Century FOX, Disney, MPC, Framestore, NC Soft, Rocksteady Studios, Bungie, ArenaNet, Riot Games and Ubisoft. He has also contributed his talent to the imagination of important publishing houses such as Simon and Shuster and Random House.

He won the 2011 Gold Spectrum Award, the Art Director Guild Award for Excellence in Production Design in Guardians of the Galaxy and in 2018, the Gemmell Award for Best Fantasy Cover.

Originally from Montana, he graduated from the prestigious Art Institute of Seattle where he quickly created an innovative and unique look in the world panorama of concept art: the dynamism of the poses, the ability to summarize in a few strokes in which he alternates eyeliner and thick lines, the cutting views and full of suspended details are the most recognizable features of his work.

During the XXXI edition of Romics, in a dedicated meeting he will retrace his artistic career which will also be celebrated at the fair with the first Italian exhibition of prints of his best-known works.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

