Home » Rick Froberg, leader of Hot Snakes, Obits and Drive Like Jehu, dies
World

Rick Froberg, leader of Hot Snakes, Obits and Drive Like Jehu, dies

by admin
Rick Froberg, leader of Hot Snakes, Obits and Drive Like Jehu, dies

dies Rick Frobergleader of Hot Snakes, Obits y Drive Like Jehu. His death was due to natural causes.

It seems that the death of Rick Froberg, one of the essential names in American post-hardcore, has been sudden and unexpected. He himself was pointing out a few days ago that the new work of one of his bands was practically ready, Hot Snakes.

Singer, guitarist and graphic designer, Froberg has been in charge of groups such as the referential Drive Like Jehu -in which the now well-known producer Mark Trombino was also a member-, Hot Snakes and Obits, with whom he had visited us on various occasions in recent years.

Rocket From The Crypt were in operation between 1990 and 1994, to later open the door to Hot Snakes in a first stage between 1999 and 2005, although they periodically met, maintaining a career that lasted until today. As for Obits, they were founded in 2006 and since then they have been alternating concerts and records with the other projects in which Froberg was involved.

The news has been released by John Reis, who has worked with Froberg on Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes, as well as leading Rocket From The Crypt. In his message, he praises his friend for his creativity and kindness, while stressing that his death was from natural causes.

Now we will have to wait to see what happens with what was going to be the new work of Hot Snakes, to which they were giving the last touches.

See also  Putin: "The West uses the migrant crisis to put pressure on Minsk"

You can read the full message from his bandmate John Reis at this link.

You may also like

Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director...

Thousands Injured in Turkey During Eid al-Adha Animal...

Bandai shows Tank and Jump-Bot gameplay

French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between...

Fall Out Boy actualizan “We Didn’t Start The...

Very bad Verstappen, Ferrari returns to the podium...

World Council of Churches fails Palestinians – breaking...

A demonstration for the battles of Armored Core...

Thailand: left for dead, wakes up during transport...

French Riots Spread to Switzerland: 7 People Arrested...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy