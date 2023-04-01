This summer the British comedian Ricky Gervais arrives at spainspecifically to Barcelona where he will give a show to present his new monologue “Armageddon”. This show will take place next August 31 in the CCIB Forum Auditorium. Tickets are already on sale at: livenation.es y ticketmaster.es.

Let us remember that, apart from humorist and actor, Ricky Gervais He came to publish some synth pop singles in the eighties and was briefly the manager of Suede themselves.

The race of Ricky Gervais It does not stop adding awards and recognitions. The actor has won three Golden Globesof the Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTA. “The Office” is one of the most outstanding works of his career, being one of the most important and well-known British comedy series in history, being broadcast in more than ninety countries with seven remakes. In addition, the comedian is considered one of the most influential in the world who already has six international tours. His directorial show “Fame” became the best-selling British monologue in history.

Some of his latest projects are already a success on Netflix, as is the case with “SuperNature”which premiered on the platform in May 2022. Gervais was asked to host the Golden Globes for the first time in 2010 and has hosted it five times since then, most recently in 2020. In addition, the actor is also present at the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most downloaded internet show of all time.

