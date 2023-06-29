Riders Of The Canyon, review of their self-titled album (2023)

I wanted, very much, that the first length of Riders Of The Canyon fell into my hands. I want to let myself be caressed again by thick voices, American atmospheres and enveloping guitar melodies. However, the listening part of a disappointment. Five of the ten songs offered on the album had already seen the light of day in the form of an Ep a year ago. Topics that I reviewed with Joana Serrat herself, in a podcast that you can listen to through this link. Therefore, more than a novel length, it would be possible to speak of the union of two Ep’s, each one with five songs. A small trap that I am going to forgive, since it must not be easy to balance the agendas of the four horsemen of the canyon, much less to involve the group of secondary actors who participate in the production of the album. Take a look at the credits and I’ll spare myself mentioning them all. But yes, they are American musicians of proven solvency, recruited during the various stays that Joana Serrat has made in the United States recording her solo albums. In any case, since I’m complaining today -it must be the heat- I want to propose a challenge to the Riders: For the next album -something I hope with all my heart to happen- leave John Askew, Cory Gray and other great musicians and record it in The Casamurada from Banyeres del Penedès accompanied by Morgan or, even better, by the Santos Inocentes de Bunbury who have remained unemployed. Anyway, it doesn’t all sound so marvelously ethereal and impasto, but songs like “Dirty Water” o “Sunrising” They will gain a punch that will sit wonderfully.

Complaints aside, the first thing that catches the attention of the five new themes that they present to us is their disposition. Riders Of The Canyon They decide to start very high, and then go down the tempo of their compositions. The summit is marked by a song by Joana Serrat such as “Master Of My Lonely Time” which, as has been previously written, has the same enveloping, trotting walk as the songs of Adam Granduciel and his The War on Drugs. follows him “Dirty Water” a jewel in which Matthew McDaid gives our talent for melodies and claims him as one of the most unknown and mistreated musicians in this country. Retrieve your “Of The Beaten Track” (17) and, above all, his first Ep “Crowded By Silence” (15) is a must for any lover of well done folk-rock. And what has been said, the Riders slow down and we enter the time of twilight ballads. Specifically two: “Here In My Dreams” Víctor Partido sings it with solvency, another figure to vindicate who only a project like this could bring back to the forefront of the stage. And the second is sung by Roger Usart who doesn’t need so much introduction. The fourth horseman leaves the mark of his deep voice, at the same time delicate, in a ghostly “Everything Blooms In Spring” that chills the blood in the manner of Bill Callahan or Damien Jurado. To finish off the play, they recover their jogging pulse and launch themselves bare-chested with a “Downtown” in which Víctor Partido brings out his love for bands like Phosphorescent or the always vindicable Okkervil River.

The next five songs are the already known ones. The ones published almost a year ago and that led them to play in the last edition of the European Music Day in Matadero Madrid, invited by this same publication. So it’s easy to imagine that we like them. Especially that vitaminized pop song that responds to the name of “Sunrising”, the tribute to Neil Young of “Harvest Moon” what is “Wild River” or that melodic marvel that has become the most listened to on Spotify that goes by the name of “Some Kinda Addiction” and in which the work of the guitars is certainly spectacular, as is the sweet intonation of a Joana Serrat who simply embroiders it in the manner of a Laura Veirs or Neko Case.

Contrary to what happens in the United States, we are not very accustomed in our country to the union of talents under one roof and it is a shame because, when it has happened (New Raemon & McEnroe, Solynieve Expert Group, G-5. .. ), usually gives good results. So I wholeheartedly hope that this doesn’t end in something specific and has continuity both up and down the stages. His way of widening the American from Catalonia, deserves it.

Riders Of The Canyon – Riders Of The Canyon [LP] de Great Canyon Records

