The organization ‘Ural Women’s Guard – For Victory or Nothing’, founded in 2022, takes care of it

(LaPresse) In Russia, women also train and prepare for war. This was made possible by the public organization ‘Ural Women’s Guard – For Victory or Nothing’. The movement, founded in October 2022 after the wave of mobilization in Russia, offers free classes and has five locations, including one in Yekaterinburg and one in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine. For the organizers, the main goal is not to fight in real battlefields but to raise the patriotic spirit about the special military operation against Kiev. According to analysts, the Kremlin’s narrative of the conflict’s progress is gaining a hold on Russian citizens. (Lapresse)