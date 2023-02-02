Home World Rifles aimed at the park, probable massacre foiled in Hollywood
Rifles aimed at the park, probable massacre foiled in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES. Probable massacre avoided in Hollywood, where the Los Angeles police seized heavy weapons and thousands of ammunition in an apartment on the 18th floor of a skyscraper, a stone’s throw from the Netflix headquarters. Several rifles were drawn to the glass and pointed downwards, where there is a small park and area for dogs. The agents intervened following a call from the building’s security service, because a tenant claimed to have weapons in the house and threatened those present.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, the man was unarmed and in a daze. His name is Braxton Kyle Johnson and he is 25 years old. In his apartment near Sunset Boulevard and several movie studios, police found two assault rifles, magazines with high-capacity ammunition (illegal in California), as well as three handguns, a sniper rifle, another rifle, and a bulletproof vest. No weapons were registered. Johnson was arrested and bail for his release was set at $500,000. Prosecutors said they did not find concrete evidence that Johnson was actually planning or about to shoot, but he had weapons ready to do so.

“There is a very high probability that the officers – and obviously the security personnel and the people who called us – prevented a mass shooting from happening,” LAPD Lieutenant Leonid Tsap said at a conference. press. The type of guns and their placement near high-floor windows, aimed at the street, are reminiscent of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, when a man fired more than 1,000 shots into the crowd gathered below from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. him for a concert. It was the deadliest shooting in US history, with 58 killed.

