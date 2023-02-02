LOS ANGELES. Probable massacre avoided in Hollywood, where the Los Angeles police seized heavy weapons and thousands of ammunition in an apartment on the 18th floor of a skyscraper, a stone’s throw from the Netflix headquarters. Several rifles were drawn to the glass and pointed downwards, where there is a small park and area for dogs. The agents intervened following a call from the building’s security service, because a tenant claimed to have weapons in the house and threatened those present.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, the man was unarmed and in a daze. His name is Braxton Kyle Johnson and he is 25 years old. In his apartment near Sunset Boulevard and several movie studios, police found two assault rifles, magazines with high-capacity ammunition (illegal in California), as well as three handguns, a sniper rifle, another rifle, and a bulletproof vest. No weapons were registered. Johnson was arrested and bail for his release was set at $500,000. Prosecutors said they did not find concrete evidence that Johnson was actually planning or about to shoot, but he had weapons ready to do so.

“There is a very high probability that the officers – and obviously the security personnel and the people who called us – prevented a mass shooting from happening,” LAPD Lieutenant Leonid Tsap said at a conference. press. The type of guns and their placement near high-floor windows, aimed at the street, are reminiscent of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, when a man fired more than 1,000 shots into the crowd gathered below from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. him for a concert. It was the deadliest shooting in US history, with 58 killed.