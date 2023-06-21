Rights, EU: “Member States must recognize parents from other countries but family law is a national competence”

“Our position on parental rights, which includes cross-border cases involving several Member States, is that if a parent is recognized as such in one Member State the other Member States must recognize that paternity and the decision must be respected” .

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand, in the daily briefing with the press. “I am not personally aware” of the decisions of the Padua Public Prosecutor’s Office on the transcription of the birth certificates of 33 children of same-parent couples, reports the spokesman, and “I will check if there is a need to say anything”. And he adds: «Normally we cannot comment on individual cases. More generally, I recall our proposal concerning parental rights which concerns cases of transfer from one Member State to another. Anyone who is a parent in one state must also be a parent in other EU countries, but family law is a national competence» added Wigand answering a question on the case of the rainbow families in Padua.

The question on the Padua case

And on the case of the 33 families of Padua, a question was presented in Brussels, in the EU Commission, by the delegation of the Democratic Party. The intention was to «ask for some clarifications and insights regarding the issue of the 33 children of same-parent couples in Padua. In particular, the commissioners are asked whether the decision of the Italian judicial authority respects Community principles and values. Furthermore, he wonders whether the EU Commission is considering taking actions to enforce EU law and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, citizens’ rights and the obligation of non-discrimination, in particular Articles 7 on respect for private and family life and 24 on the rights of the minor. Indeed, we believe that the best interests of minors and their rights have not been protected, but violated. A regression due to the indications of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and to the approach of the Italian Government which on these issues denotes an approach that harms the community principles and some fundamental rights» wrote the head of the delegation of the Democratic Party to the EP, Brando Benifei, and the first signatory of the question, Pina Picierno.

