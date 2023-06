I met a twenty-year-old in Pulawy, a self-proclaimed “LGBT-free” Polish town. He has to hide every day from the patrols of Nazis who go chasing homosexualsharass her lesbian friends and throw homophobic flyers in her garden.

I interviewed a judge in Warsaw whose door was smeared with excrement. He receives death threats as often as his colleagues, egged on by the government, commit him to trial.