Rigoberta Bandini returns to activity with “Miami Beach”

Bandini announced the premiere of “Miami Beach” with these words: “Don’t take off your tunic until May 40, but first listen to Miami Beach, which comes out this Friday” The singer gave clues to the subject on her Instagram, where she explained that a change in his routine and his visit to the United States had favored his musical development. The single is configured as the singer’s return to music after announcing that she was retiring from the stage and was going to “take a break for a while” last year. The cut originated from a trip to Miami, along with her partner and her son. The artist defines the single as ’90s: “Yes, I’m a 90’s bitch”, is one of the phrases she sings in the song.