“29 dead, no one guilty (or almost). This is not “justice”, this is a shame. All my closeness and my solidarity with the families of the innocent victims”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini after the sentence on the Rigopiano tragedy.

Two years and eight months to the mayor of Farindola (breaking latest news) Ilario Lachetta. This is the sentence pronounced by the investigating judge of the Court of breaking latest news Gianluca Sarandrea for the tragedy of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, overwhelmed and destroyed, on 18 January 2017, by an avalanche, an event in which 29 people died, including guests and employees. The prosecution had asked for 11 years and 4 months for Lachetta, the current mayor and at the time of the disaster.

Instead, the former prefect of breaking latest news was acquitted, Francesco Provolo and, the former president of the Province, Anthony DiMarco.

Chaos in the courtroom after the reading of the sentence. Many relatives yelled and contested the judge’s decision.

“Shame shame. Injustice is done. Assassins. Sold. You suck”. These are the screams of the relatives of the victims at the reading of the sentence.

Some relatives of the victims were barely detained by the police.

I am 25 acquittals and five convictions he decided on the breaking latest news gup. The 30 accused among administrators and public officials, in addition to the manager and owner of the structure, were accused in various capacities of the crimes of culpable disaster, multiple manslaughter, injuries, forgery, misdirection and building abuse.