Rihanna will perform at the Oscars 2023 interpreting the great “Lift Me Up”, from the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmell, the 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12.

“Lift Me Up”, music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Best Original Song. It is Rihanna’s first nomination.

A nine-time Grammy Award-winner, she has eight multi-platinum albums, 14 number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.