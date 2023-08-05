Riki Rubio retires from basketball due to mental health | Sport

Ricky Rubio surprised everyone by deciding to retire from basketball for a while…

Ricky Rubio (32) decided to retire from basketball for a while! He will not go to the World Cup and it is not known when he could return to the field or if he will return to the sport at all. The Spanish federation made a statement that surprised many.

Through the official website, they conveyed the statement of their playmaker. “I have decided to stop my professional activities in order to preserve my mental health. I want to thank everyone for their support and the Federation that understood my decision. Now the word family has more meaning than ever. Thank you. I would ask everyone to respect my privacy so that I can deal with all of this. I will release more information when the time is right,” Rubio said.

Rubio started his career in Juventud in 2005 and after four seasons he moved to Barcelona. He was selected as the fifth pick in the 2009 draft by Minnesota and went to the NBA in 2011. He played for the “wolves”, then for Utah and Phoenix and currently has a contract with Cleveland. This is a heavy blow for Spain, which was decimated in the position of playmaker since Lorenzo Braun also decided not to play in the Mundobasket.

