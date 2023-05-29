Riki Rubio wants to Barcelona | Sport

Another basketball bomb that could hit Barcelona.

Source: MN PRESS

For the third year in a row, Barcelona did not manage to reach the Euroleague cup in the final four despite having the biggest budget in the entire “old continent”. That is why information is coming from Spain that the Catalans will drastically reduce the budget for the next season and they have already informed Nikola Mirotic to accept half the salary or leave, and at the same time completely different news is coming because they are openly recommending Ricky Rubio.

The great Spanish playmaker, who left Barcelona for the NBA back in 2011, is increasingly considering a return to the Pyrenees since he believes that the end of his career “across the ocean” is slowly approaching. Although he still has two years left on his contract with Cleveland, he already knows where he wants to continue his career.

“I’m starting to consider going back…”Ricky Rubio said on the “La Sotana” podcast and then was even more direct. “I want to go back home, to Barcelona, ​​that’s the closest thing to my home”.

“I have two more years on my contract, maybe one… We’ll see…”said Rubio, who could earn another 12 million euros in the NBA, but is slowly thinking about returning for the sake of the children: “When my son starts school, then I will have no desire to play in the NBA. I have to go back, I don’t want to be away during the period when he is six years old and making friends. I talked to my wife about this topic and we both have a clear position. Then basketball will not be a priority.”

Interestingly, Rubio pointed out that going to Italy is also a possibility, which he really likes as a country because of the food and the language, that is, it seems that he is tired of the USA. By the way, Rubio is still “only” 32 years old, and he started his career in 2005 in Huventud. He also played for Barca, Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland from 2021.