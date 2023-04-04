We start off well: on the first page of this comic, Rimbaud’s leg is already amputated. The year was 1891. Next, the author Xavier Coste goes back 21 years in time to explain with drawings what life was like as a young man for the French poet Arthur Rimbaud.

This is how he teaches us that he fled to Paris a couple of times from his hometown pursuing the dream of being a poet; how he begins to move through the bohemian circles of the Montparnasse neighborhood, where he meets the writer Paul Verlaine, and how he ruins the latter’s life. Brazen, idealistic and impertinent, a very young Rimbaud full of energy begins to make a mess of things in the French capital and earn many enemies: “What I want is to make life, energy, pass through my poems! Set my writing on fire!”

If what this book explains really happened, Arthur Rimbaud was like the Vincent Van Gogh of poetry and Paul Verlaine his particular Paul Gauguin: they lived intense and unhealthy relationships between the two where the lines that separated admiration, love and hate were very fine. and very permeable. If Xavier Coste has really documented himself well with the poet’s biography and has captured it with drawings, what a record! Hence the name that appears in the title of the comic, “Rimbaud the undesirable”.