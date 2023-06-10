Home » Rinaudo and Gardini guests of City to represent the Rosanero club in the Champions League final
Rinaudo and Gardini guests of City to represent the Rosanero club in the Champions League final

Rinaudo and Gardini guests of City to represent the Rosanero club in the Champions League final

Sporting director Leandro Rinaudo and director Giovanni Gardini are guests of the City Football Group representing Palermo at the Champions League final in Istanbul.

