Rinaudo and Gardini guests of City to represent the Rosanero club in the Champions League final

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 seconds ago

Sporting director Leandro Rinaudo and director Giovanni Gardini are guests of the City Football Group representing Palermo at the Champions League final in Istanbul. The article Palermo: Rinaudo and Gardini guests of the City representing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo: Rinaudo and Gardini guests of City representing the rosanero club in the Champions final appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».