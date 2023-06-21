Riots in a women’s prison in Honduras | Info

In a women’s prison in Honduras, at least 41 people died in riots started by a fight between two rival gangs.

Deadly riots in a women’s prison in Honduras have led to the murder of at least 41 people, public ministry spokesman Juri Mora told CNN.

An apparent prison riot broke out on Tuesday at the Women’s Center for Social Adaptation, a women’s prison near the capital Tegucigalpa, and there are fears the death toll will rise.

Mora said the death toll could rise as rescue teams continued to work, adding that some of the deaths were due to burns, while others had gunshot wounds..

The main emergency center in Tegucigalpa received several injured, he said.

It is believed that she broke out in prison in the early hours of Tuesday morning fight between rival gangs Bario 18 and Mar Salvatrucha (MS-13), Delma Ordonez, president of the prisoners’ families association, told Reuters.

The country has a history of prison incidents – it has been criticized for overcrowding and poor conditions amid a rise in organized crime Some 63 people died in a prison riot in 2003 and more than 300 people died in a prison fire in 2021.

