Ripas Collection – Campana and Firma Casa collab – MONDO MODA

The latest collaboration Bell x Signature House, a collection of buffets called Ripas collection. Designed with raw materials that contrast both for their composition and for their plasticity, this collection presents the combination of geometry and the freedom of forms and materials.

Opposites attract in various combinations of natural materials that oppose a common element. Built on a solid wood structure, the slats are rigorously aligned, creating an effect of transparency and lightness. The materials that form the bases suggest different densities and textures, creating dialogues between the mineral and plant world.

RIPS D – curved Jequitibá wood and twisted steel base with golden paint. Smaller version with hinged top and larger version with 4 doors and central shelf.

2023 Ripas Collection Firma Casa and Campana @ Disclosure

RIPAS I – curved Jequitibá wood and base in stainless steel tubes. Smaller version with hinged top and larger version with 4 doors and central shelf.

2023 Ripas Collection Firma Casa and Campana @ Disclosure

RIPAS M – in curved Jequitibá wood slats with 4 doors and central shelf. Base in Botanic Green marble.

2023 Ripas Collection Firma Casa and Campana @ Disclosure

SLATS P Jequitibá curved wooden slats with 4 doors and central shelf. Base in soapstone.

