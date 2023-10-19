Rise in Robberies and Violence in Cuba Amidst Growing Crisis: Case of the ‘Bandit of Tacajó’

Headline: Young Woman Arrested for Robbery with Force in Holguín

Subtitle: Increase in Violence and Robberies in Cuba amidst General Crisis

Date: [Insert Date]

Báguanos, Holguín – Forces of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) have apprehended a young woman accused of robbery with force in a private home. According to a Facebook post from the profile linked to MININT, the suspect, identified as Arianna Barrero Almaguer, unlawfully entered a residence through a window and stole various items, including a television, induction stove, toaster, and coffee maker.

The detainee is referred to as “the bandit of Tacajó!” in the profile’s publication. Arianna Barrero Almaguer, who lives in a wooden house in the town of Báguanos in the province of Holguín, is described as a young mother.

These incidents come amidst the worsening crisis in Cuba, which has led to a surge in violence and reports of robberies across the island. Holguín has seen its fair share of crime, including cases of robbery with violence.

In September, there was an attempted robbery in which three family members were injured, a result of a chase that ended at their home. Misael García, in the Facebook group Somos +, testified that his cousin, uncle, and another individual were wounded by machetes after a group of five thieves broke into their house while chasing another young man for stealing a t-shirt.

In another incident in July, a suspected thief was caught after breaking into a home in broad daylight with the family present. The homeowner, Susana Pérez Cruz, took to Facebook to report the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the intruder.

As concerns over public safety continue to escalate, citizens demand increased security measures and effective law enforcement to combat the rising crime rates. The authorities are urged to address these issues promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The trial for Arianna Barrero Almaguer is pending, and further updates will be provided as the case progresses.

Share this: Facebook

X

