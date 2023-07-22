Rise in Undernourishment: Assessing the Impact of the PRM Government on Food Insecurity in the Dominican Republic

Title: Prevalence of Undernourishment Increases in the Dominican Republic, Says Report by Temístocles Montás

Subtitle: Three years into the current administration, more people in the Dominican Republic are experiencing hunger, according to the report published by the vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Temístocles Montás.

SANTO DOMINGO – A recent report published by Temístocles Montás, vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), highlights a concerning increase in the prevalence of undernourishment in the Dominican Republic. Montás cites data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which indicates that between 2020 and 2022, the prevalence of undernourishment rose to 6.3%, representing a significant increase compared to previous years.

The report raises questions about the impact of the current administration’s policies and achievements on the population. Montás emphasizes that after three years since President Luis Abinader took office, the government must be held accountable for its efforts to improve the material conditions of the Dominican people, particularly in terms of food security.

Montás highlights the importance of adequate nutrition for a dignified life and asserts that without the guarantee of this fundamental right, the rights to life and health cannot be ensured. He emphasizes the need for government action to address increasing food insecurity, particularly during times of economic volatility when food prices tend to rise.

The FAO statistics reveal a concerning trend in the Dominican Republic’s food security. Between 2013 and 2019, the prevalence of undernourishment dropped from 8.4% to 5.7%. However, in the period between 2020 and 2022, it rose again to 6.3%. This signifies that the number of undernourished individuals increased from 600,000 to 700,000 during this period.

Moreover, the report also highlights a drastic decline in protein consumption, a vital component of a healthy diet. According to the FAO, the average protein supply per person per day decreased from 66.7 grams in the 2017-2019 period to 22.4 grams in the 2020-2022 period, representing a drop of more than 66%. This significant decline in protein intake means that Dominicans are consuming less chicken, beef, pork, fish, eggs, milk, cheese, beans, seeds, and other protein sources.

The report argues that these findings illustrate the ineffectiveness of the government’s agricultural policy and its role in exacerbating the country’s food insecurity crisis. Montás points out that supermarkets, markets, and grocery stores are witnessing the direct consequences of these policies as average Dominicans struggle to access adequate and affordable food.

As the report sheds light on the worsening food security situation in the Dominican Republic, it calls for immediate attention and action to address the growing hunger crisis. It emphasizes the need for policies that support agriculture and local food production, as well as the strengthening of assistance programs for vulnerable populations.

The findings presented by Temístocles Montás point to the urgency of addressing the nation’s food insecurity crisis and ensuring that the Dominican people have access to sufficient and nutritious food for a dignified life.

Sources:

1. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

2. Temístocles Montás, vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

