Paramount+ has just released the trailer and premiere date for the new original series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The production premieres on the streaming platform on April 7th.

From Paramount Television Studios, the series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy , Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as assistant.

The musical series takes place four years before the screen classic “Grease”, that is, 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll reigns, before the T-Birds are the best in school, four classmates dare to have fun in their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies is written and produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also serves as executive producer and director. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces, and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot, two more episodes and is executive producer. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce for PICTURESTART, with Grace Gilroy producing. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY nominee and executive music producer, Justin Tranter.

