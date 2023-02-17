Home World Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres in April on Paramount+ – MONDO MODA
World

Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres in April on Paramount+ – MONDO MODA

by admin
Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres in April on Paramount+ – MONDO MODA

Paramount+ has just released the trailer and premiere date for the new original series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The production premieres on the streaming platform on April 7th.
From Paramount Television Studios, the series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy , Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as assistant.
The musical series takes place four years before the screen classic “Grease”, that is, 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll reigns, before the T-Birds are the best in school, four classmates dare to have fun in their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies is written and produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also serves as executive producer and director. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces, and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot, two more episodes and is executive producer. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce for PICTURESTART, with Grace Gilroy producing. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY nominee and executive music producer, Justin Tranter.

See also  The yellow of Biden's secret cards: why did he take them away? What's the difference with Trump? And the spokesperson confirms: "In 2024 he will run again"

You may also like

Chinese tourists return to the international tourism market,...

Udinese Market – Nestorovski and its future /...

Daily horoscope for February 17, 2023 | Magazine...

Voluntary pulping of Russian literary masterpieces by Ukrainians...

Chinese companies helping Russia

Regeni, here is the video of one of...

Places of the heart Fai, here are the...

The soul of a cave survivor in Thailand...

free access to the Friend’s Pass for one...

The Mondo Sonoro Demoscopic returns in Madrid and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy