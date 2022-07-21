Liz Truss will go head-to-head with Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister as the bookmakers and opinion polls put the foreign secretary as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

After five bruising rounds of voting by Tory MPs, Truss and Sunak will battle it out over the summer for the support of 150,000 members to succeed Johnson as the party’s next leader.

