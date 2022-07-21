Home World Rishi Sunak to face Liz Truss in battle to become UK prime minister |
Rishi Sunak to face Liz Truss in battle to become UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak to face Liz Truss in battle to become UK prime minister |

Liz Truss will go head-to-head with Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister as the bookmakers and opinion polls put the foreign secretary as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

After five bruising rounds of voting by Tory MPs, Truss and Sunak will battle it out over the summer for the support of 150,000 members to succeed Johnson as the party’s next leader.

