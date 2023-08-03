Rising Death Toll in Anti-Drug Raids Sparks Controversy in Brazil

Title: Violent Anti-Drug Raids in Brazil Result in Nine Deaths in Rio de Janeiro

Subtitle: A total of 44 dead in a series of operations across three Brazilian states since Friday

In a recent string of anti-drug raids conducted by police forces across three Brazilian states, at least nine people were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. This brings the total death toll to 44 since Friday, according to authorities.

The operation carried out in the Complexo da Penha, a group of favelas located in the north of Rio, resulted in nine fatalities, reported the military police. In another ongoing operation near the capital of Sao Paulo, the death toll has risen to 16 from the previously reported 14, as confirmed by the Secretary of Public Security.

Between Friday and Monday, an additional 19 deaths occurred in similar actions in Bahia, located in the northeast region of Brazil. The raids in Rio were aimed at locating and apprehending members of criminal groups who were reportedly meeting on Wednesday, based on intelligence information.

As in previous cases, the police claimed that they were fired upon by armed individuals, leading to clashes. Eleven suspects were rescued and taken to a hospital, but unfortunately, nine of them succumbed to their injuries. Among the deceased are two leaders of criminal gangs. No arrests were made during the operation.

During the operation, seven rifles, ammunition, and grenades were seized by the authorities. Police incursions, which are commonplace in Brazilian neighborhoods, have witnessed a surge in the past week and are led by the state government’s Military Police.

The trigger for these operations in Sao Paulo was the shooting of police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, 30, during a patrol in the municipality of Guarujá, situated in the Bajada Santista region, approximately 60 kilometers from the capital. “Operation Shield” was subsequently launched against organized crime, resulting in 58 arrests and an increasing number of deaths.

Protests against police violence have been scheduled in Guaruja and Sao Paulo, with critics claiming that the security forces’ reaction does not seem proportionate to the crimes committed. Justice Minister Flávio Dino has expressed concerns about the alleged “excesses” by the forces during the operations.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who formerly served as a minister under ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government, has backed the police action against drug trafficking in Bajada Santista.

Violence continued to escalate, with two police officers being shot at on Tuesday. Up to this point, authorities have seized 400 kilograms of drugs and 18 firearms, including pistols and rifles.

The situation in Bahia, where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party governs, has also been tense. On Friday, seven suspects were killed in an operation in Camaçari, followed by eight deaths in Itatim on Sunday, and an additional four fatalities in a Salvador neighborhood.

In 2022 alone, Brazil has recorded 6,429 deaths at the hands of the police, as per data from the NGO Brazilian Public Security Forum, highlighting the ongoing issue of police violence in the country.

As investigations into these anti-drug operations continue, the Brazilian authorities face mounting criticism and calls for greater accountability in their approach to combating organized crime.

