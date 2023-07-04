Rising Gun Violence and its Impact on American Parents: A Mother’s Perspective

Mass Shooting in Baltimore Leaves Two Dead and Dozens Injured, Highlighting Concerns Over Gun Violence in America

July 4, China Daily – A tragic mass shooting took place in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on July 2, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of 28 others, including 14 minors. This alarming incident adds to the growing concern over gun violence in America, especially involving children, leaving parents increasingly worried about the safety of their loved ones.

American journalist and anchor Richelle Carey published a commentary article on the website of USA TODAY on July 1, expressing her doubts and worries as a mother about how to ensure the safety of her children in a country plagued by gun violence.

In her article, Carey noted the repetitive rhetoric of “sorrows and prayers” after every mass shooting, emphasizing the lack of meaningful change and labeling it as a verbal “white flag.”

“Is America a safe place to raise children?” she questioned. Shockingly, statistics reveal that in the United States, one in every 20,000 children is killed by a firearm before they reach the age of 18. The occurrence of mass shootings has only increased since the Uvald Elementary School shooting in Texas one year ago.

According to the Pew Research Center’s analysis of the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of children and adolescents killed by gunshots in the United States has surged by 50% from 2019 to 2021, reaching the highest level ever recorded at an estimated 50%.

“It’s hard not to feel hopeless about it. As the death toll mounts, so does my fear. I’m increasingly unsure whether America is a safe place to raise my children,” Carey expressed in her article.

Having spent four years working and living in Qatar, Carey shared that colleagues from other countries often question her about the situation in the United States. They find it difficult to comprehend why shooting incidents continue to occur with such frequency. “I don’t understand either,” Carey wrote.

Returning to Houston, Texas, Carey highlighted the importance of her children being able to spend time with their grandparents. However, the fear of losing a child to gun violence constantly fills her mind. Kelly admitted that thoughts like “someone is going to kill my son” haunt her at least once a day. In public spaces, she constantly wonders about escape routes, hiding places, the security of her son’s preschool, and even considers the possibility of fleeing the United States altogether.

Gun violence remains a deeply rooted issue, and the concerns voiced by Carey reflect the urgent need for action to ensure the safety of all Americans, especially children.

[Compiled by Gao Linlin, Edited by Nisina. Source: China Daily]

