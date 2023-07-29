Rising Republican Star Dan Crenshaw Clashes with Mexican President over Cartel Issue

that the results of the war on drugs in Mexico may not have been as expected, but that does not mean that direct confrontation against the cartels should be abandoned. Congressman Dan Crenshaw argues that the cartels pose a serious threat to both Mexico and the United States, as they are responsible for the deaths of thousands of people and control parts of Mexico. He believes that a coordinated effort between the US military and the Mexican Army is necessary to combat this threat.

Crenshaw emphasizes that his proposal to declare war on the cartels is not an invitation for the US to invade Mexico, but rather a legal step to allow for cooperation between the two countries. He claims that Mexico has the most dangerous cartels in the world, with more money than ISIS and Al Qaeda. Crenshaw expresses his confusion and disappointment with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s strong reaction to his proposal, stating that it is in the best interest of both countries to work together in combating drug trafficking and violence.

The congressman also addresses allegations made by Lopez Obrador and the Democrats that he is an interventionist and a hard-liner. Crenshaw denies these labels, stating that his focus is solely on protecting the lives of Mexicans and Americans. He believes that a strong stance against the cartels is necessary for the national security of both countries.

In response to criticisms that the US should take more responsibility as the largest drug consumer in the world, Crenshaw acknowledges that there is a demand issue, but he argues that the focus should be on tackling the supply side as well. He believes that blaming countries like Mexico and China is an excuse to avoid taking action against the cartels, who are the ones truly responsible for the drug crisis.

While the results of Mexico’s war on drugs may not have been ideal, Crenshaw asserts that direct confrontation against the cartels is still necessary. He believes that a coordinated effort between the US and Mexico, with the involvement of their respective militaries, is crucial in addressing the cartels’ influence and violence. Crenshaw remains hopeful that dialogue and cooperation between him and President López Obrador can lead to a more productive approach in tackling this shared problem.