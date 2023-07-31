Rising Temperatures in the Western United States Result in Severe Crop Diseases and Pests

Title: Heatwaves Lead to Severe Crop Diseases and Pest Infestations in Western United States

By Xinhua News Agency

Since the beginning of summer this year, the western United States has experienced unprecedented heatwaves with record-breaking temperatures. This extreme weather has not only caused inconvenience to the daily lives of local residents but has also resulted in significant losses in crop production due to the outbreak of diseases and pest infestations.

The invasion of Mormon crickets is one such consequence of the abnormal climate conditions. Starting from western Nevada, the infestation quickly spread to states such as northern Utah, southern Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. It is estimated that millions of acres of farmland have been damaged as a result.

Despite its name, the Mormon cricket is a katydid insect belonging to the order Orthoptera. Although it cannot fly, it has the ability to travel up to 2 kilometers per day through jumping and crawling, displaying robust vitality.

Experts attribute the surge in the Mormon cricket population to the unusual climate patterns experienced in the western United States this year. Excessive rainfall during the winter and spring followed by sudden high temperatures in summer created favorable conditions for their proliferation. This has culminated in what is being called “the worst Mormon cricket disaster in memory.” The insects form swarms consisting of thousands and ravage fields of wheat, sunflowers, and alfalfa across the western region. The splattered remains of the crushed crickets along highways even create dark red stripes that stretch for kilometers.

Local farmers have resorted to using leaf blowers, snowplows, and forklifts to protect their crops from the swarms, but these methods have had limited success. They have called upon the federal government to conduct aerial pesticide spraying to control the pests, but the effectiveness of this measure remains uncertain. The Department of Agriculture in Idaho reported a 62% increase in farmer applications to combat Mormon crickets compared to the same period last year. However, the extent of the damage caused by the infestation to crops is yet to be fully assessed.

In addition to the Mormon cricket problem, the western agricultural regions are also facing an infestation of corn earworms as the harvest season approaches in August. Reports from local media indicate that major agricultural areas in Colorado have witnessed damage ranging from 30% to 40% in their sweet corn crops due to this pest.

Corn earworms are highly destructive to cereal crops, particularly corn. They also attack various other crops such as tomatoes, peas, cabbage, lettuce, okra, peppers, spinach, squash, and sweet potatoes. Colorado farmers are now seeking government support to combat this sudden disaster and are alerting corn growers farther north to prepare accordingly.

Entomologist Melissa Schreiner from Colorado State University has highlighted that the current widespread infestation of corn earworms can be attributed, in part, to the high temperatures experienced over recent weeks.

Multiple experts and studies indicate that abnormal heatwaves and drought caused by climate change are the primary factors behind the Mormon cricket and corn earworm outbreaks in the western United States. The bigger concern stems from short-term extreme weather events exacerbating long-term climate change, thus altering the behavior and habits of pests and making them more challenging to control, causing greater losses.

Researchers from the University of Zagreb in Croatia published a report in 2021 affirming that insect body temperatures are heavily influenced by ambient temperatures. Consequently, temperature is the most critical environmental factor impacting insect behavior, distribution, development, and reproduction. Rising temperatures can increase the geographical range of insects and elevate their overwintering survival rates.

Researchers from North Carolina State University have also warned that as the climate continues to warm, some insect species that were previously dormant during winter may survive due to warmer soil temperatures. In a 2022 paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, these researchers specifically studied the overwintering success rate of corn earworms. They predicted a significant expansion in the suitable overwintering range for corn earworms across the United States by 2099. If this prediction becomes a reality, it will have dire consequences for global food production.

The authors of the paper caution that “climate change exacerbates the pest problem,” emphasizing that farmers are likely to face increasingly severe and new pest challenges in the coming years due to this global phenomenon.

(Source of article: Xinhua News Agency)

