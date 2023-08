ODESSA – All at sea under the Russian bombs, indeed not. Take a dip that “the water is clean again”, the governor of Odessa announced on Wednesday, ready to sign the ordinance to reopen the beaches despite the war and the battles on the Black Sea. Absolutely not, the armed forces reacted yesterday Ukrainians: “There is a risk of jumping on a mine”, they warned as they convened a press conference to stop the Region.

