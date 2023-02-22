Identified Patient, Chinese o Andrew VII among the names that complete the festival poster rit/mo, the date with the most avant-garde and singular electronic music in a privileged space. He May 5 and 6 in the place of the Hermitage of the Tres Juanes (Granada).

On the slopes of Sierra Elvira, in the middle of Natural Area of ​​the Hermitage of the Tres Juanes (Atarfe, Granada), on May 5 and 6 a total of 21 artists will perform in DJ or Live sets format. Among the latest confirmed stands out a new name from the land of tulips. Is about Identified Patientor what is the same, one of the most revered underground DJs in the Netherlands.

He also joins the Rit/mo el mexicano cartel Andrew VII, founder of Platino Records, and artistic director of the mythical club Bar Oriente. Back in Europe, the French scene is presented in the hands of Belaria. Her sets for RinseFrance are quite the event, and Beatportal recently selected her as “one of the 10 leading artists of the French underground revolution”. From Frankfurt joins chinese ubiquitous artist on Live at Robert Johnson or Bordello A Parigi, and master of sharp synths.

The rest of the new confirmations serve to represent the national scene. Two names come together from Barcelona. The resident of Nitsa Close to Sama with his high-flying house and disco music, and the creator of multi-layered narratives oma totem, who will perform in the live format that garnered him such good reviews in the latest edition of Primavera Sound. The man from Madrid living in Granada Daniel Kelsan, curator of Individual Activities and responsible for Asociel parties, will land at Rit/mo with some of his always surprising sets. The bosses of the Masa Series label come from Almería, acting under the name of Masa Soundsystem to present the sound of a label that is receiving an unbeatable international reception. Will also be Durand, AR Manager of Latido Records, author in recent years of productions that have received the attention of some of the world‘s electronic bosses, and who will surely perform at the Ermita de los Tres Juanes with his synthetic and industrial beats. And finally joins Shedresponsible for the famous Mordisco Club parties in Granada for the last 10 years, founder and head of the Latido Records label, and curator of the lineup of the RIT/MO festival itself.

In short, a total of 10 new artists complete a lineup that is perfectly understandable if you know the characteristics of this small-format festival. Rit/mo is an event for a reduced capacity, designed for those who love small things and want to escape the crowds, but at the same time do not want to sacrifice being able to enjoy quality artists and international relevance. Quality like that of the names that close the bill, or the previously announced Erol Alkan, Interstellar Funk, Local Suicide, Audrey Danza, Naone, Rey Colino…