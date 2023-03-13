Rival Consoles (artistic alias of British Ryan Lee West) will bring his live show to our country next May. With him we will be able to enjoy a repertoire that has not stopped growing in quality and quantity since he began his career more than fifteen years ago.

The live concerts of Rival Consoles in our country they will be in Madrid (Sala Changó, May 4) y Barcelona (The [2] of Apollo, May 6), but tickets are already on sale for days. you can buy the Tickets for Madrid in this link and those of Barcelona in this other.

Rival Consoles is an electronic project that combines experimentation and dance, ambient, shoegaze and minimal techno, resulting in material with a lot of its own personality, as evidenced by releases such as “Kid Velo” (11), “Howl” (15), “Overflow” (21) or your most recent “Now Is” (22).