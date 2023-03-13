Home World Rival Consoles announces live shows in Madrid and Barcelona
World

Rival Consoles announces live shows in Madrid and Barcelona

by admin
Rival Consoles announces live shows in Madrid and Barcelona

Rival Consoles (artistic alias of British Ryan Lee West) will bring his live show to our country next May. With him we will be able to enjoy a repertoire that has not stopped growing in quality and quantity since he began his career more than fifteen years ago.

The live concerts of Rival Consoles in our country they will be in Madrid (Sala Changó, May 4) y Barcelona (The [2] of Apollo, May 6), but tickets are already on sale for days. you can buy the Tickets for Madrid in this link and those of Barcelona in this other.

Rival Consoles is an electronic project that combines experimentation and dance, ambient, shoegaze and minimal techno, resulting in material with a lot of its own personality, as evidenced by releases such as “Kid Velo” (11), “Howl” (15), “Overflow” (21) or your most recent “Now Is” (22).

See also  Olena Zelenska vola a Washington: la first lady ucraina incontra Blinken e Jill Biden

You may also like

Hungary blames Finland and Sweden for accusations |...

Foreign journalists have not been admitted to the...

Hundreds protest Bezalel Smotrich visit in DC –...

Ukraine, the USA have achieved their objectives. And...

Tumors: study, how to prevent breast cancer metastases

Giga1, AECI comments on the choice made by...

“No more anti-Semitism”: Tajani’s visit to Israel at...

TMW – Four-team 2024 Super Cup, it’s official....

The price of pork in Srpska is going...

Glenn Ganges in the river of night, comic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy