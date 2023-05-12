RJ Sinclair and Pau Roca (The Red Room) return with Lost Tapes

Lost Tapes is a frankly particular project. Two musicians from totally different bands join forces because of their love for certain types of pop sounds and without any rush when considering their career together. This is how Pau and RJ have been operating since 2012, publishing singles and EP’s on them from all over the world and modestly touring different countries in Europe and the United States. That is, maintaining a spirit ofo it yourself and with the healthy intention of publishing their material with small labels from all over the planet.

Today we premiere the video clip of the song “Crossing Towns”, which will be part of his new EP to be released in a limited edition on vinyl of two hundred copies on June 21 –Hurry up because they have most of them already reserved– from the hand of the Japanese label Blue Very Label in collaboration with the usual US Shelflife Records. You can book it in this same link.

The EP will include the tracks “Crossing Towns”, “Crowns”, “Secret” and “Amanda & Grant” (under acoustic review). In any case, the duo is already working on the songs for what will be their second full-length. If you want to see Lost Tapes live, you can do it at fuenlabrada (May 26, House of Music), Madrid (May 27, Photo booth), Valencia (June 2, Excursionist Center) and Alicante (June 3, Sodar Bar).

