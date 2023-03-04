Handball players from Borca with great support from the fans achieved another victory.

In the 20th round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Borca handball players defeated the Krivaja team with a score of 27:22. This match was played in the Borik hall, and the red and blue team had great support from the home crowd throughout the game.

Borac – Krivaja 27:22 (12:10)

After the opening eight minutes, Borac took the lead with 3:2, and the guest coach responded with a time-out. The guests equalized in the 10th minute, which was followed by a 5:0 run by Borca. Luka Perić scored for 8:3, and Eldar Mehić broke Krivaja’s post in the 19th minute.

It should be added that Berin Brkić made eight saves in the first 18 minutes of the match.

In the 20th minute, it was 9:4, and after that, Krivaja came within four minutes of just one goal behind (9:8).

Until the end of the first part, the visitors kept the connection behind the red and blue, and the score went to the break with a score of 12:10 for the Banja Luka.

Borac opened the second half with two goals from Petrović, and in the 35th minute Kalamanda scored for 16:11, and then for 17:11.

In the 44th minute, Draganić scores for 19:13 and a new six-goal advantage. In the 49th minute, it was +8 for the people of Banja Luka (22:14).

By the end of the match, the people of Banja Luka did not allow a surprise and deservedly reached the victory.