Handball players from Borca with great support from the fans achieved another victory.

Source: RK Borac m: tel

In the 20th round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Borca handball players defeated the Krivaja team with a score of 27:22. This match was played in the Borik hall, and the red and blue team had great support from the home crowd throughout the game.

Borac – Krivaja 27:22 (12:10)

After the opening eight minutes, Borac took the lead with 3:2, and the guest coach responded with a time-out. The guests equalized in the 10th minute, which was followed by a 5:0 run by Borca. Luka Perić scored for 8:3, and Eldar Mehić broke Krivaja’s post in the 19th minute.
It should be added that Berin Brkić made eight saves in the first 18 minutes of the match.

Source: PROMO/RK Borac

In the 20th minute, it was 9:4, and after that, Krivaja came within four minutes of just one goal behind (9:8).

Until the end of the first part, the visitors kept the connection behind the red and blue, and the score went to the break with a score of 12:10 for the Banja Luka.
Borac opened the second half with two goals from Petrović, and in the 35th minute Kalamanda scored for 16:11, and then for 17:11.

In the 44th minute, Draganić scores for 19:13 and a new six-goal advantage. In the 49th minute, it was +8 for the people of Banja Luka (22:14).

By the end of the match, the people of Banja Luka did not allow a surprise and deservedly reached the victory.

