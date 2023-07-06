RMC Brewery Hub takes 42 types of beers to Chefs Campinas, on the 16th – MONDO MODA

In addition to the diversified and high quality gastronomy, the public that goes to Chefs Campinas on the next 16th will also find a variety of draft beer for all tastes and palates.

Of the 34 Breweries that are part of the Beer Hub of the Metropolitan Region of Campinas (RMC), 14 will be at the event. Each one will take three different types of beers to Praça Carlos Gomes, totaling 42 spouts.

This year, the gastronomic festival will have the theme “Sustainability: a look at gastronomy” and will take place from 10 am to 5 pm, with a variety of musical attractions throughout the day.

Chefs Campinas is carried out by Visit Campinas (Campinas and Region Convention & Visitors Bureau – CRC&VB) and by the Municipality of Campinas, through the Municipal Secretary of Culture and Tourism. This year’s edition will be sponsored by Polo Cervejeiro da RMC.

The festival is part of the city’s 249th anniversary celebrations calendar.

Beer participating in Chefs Campinas 2023 @ MONDO MODA

The RMC Brewery Hub brings together craft beverage manufacturers from several municipalities in the region, most of which are concentrated in the city of Campinas.

For Chefs Campinas, each manufacturer selected three products, ranging from the traditional Pilsner – the most consumed style in Brazil and considered lighter – Other styles Sours (acidic beers with fruits) Stouts, Tripel, the IPA – stronger beers and produced with a range of hops that bring different aromas and flavors -, among others.

The 14 manufacturers will be divided into five spaces in the square. In tent one, there will be breweries Barossa, The Brews and Marés. Tent 2 will be occupied by HopBeer, Landel and Sonora. The Blacaman, Toca da Mangava and Tesla breweries will share the space in tent 3. In turn, Gravetos, Tábuas and Grifo will occupy tent 4, while in tent 5 will be the Campinas, Daoravida and Polo RMC breweries with an area institutional.

The gastronomic and cultural program at Chefs Campinas will start at 10:00 am and will last until 5:00 pm. On the day, the operations, of varied gastronomic styles, will offer their menus with prices of up to R$ 45.00.

