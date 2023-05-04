road closed to traffic shortly before

The force of the Trionto river, in flood after the rains of the last few hours, caused the collapse of a viaduct along the Sila-Mare. The road had been closed to traffic shortly before.

While the count of the damage caused by bad weather in Emilia Romagna has just begun, a new tragedy has been touched in Calabria, where a bridge on the SS-177 dir, the road that connects the center of Sila, suddenly collapsed Longobucco with the Ionian coast. The viaduct had been closed to traffic a few minutes earlier due to an initial sign of failure which then led to the collapse of the entire structure. At the time of the collapse, therefore, no vehicles were transiting and therefore no injuries were reported.

According to what the local media report, the cause of the collapse would have been the strength of the Trionto river, in full after the rains of the last few hours. A stretch of road that crosses the municipality of Longobucco (Cosenza), between the Ortiano and Destro/Manco junctions, crashed. The works for the viaduct of the Sila-Mare they started in 1990 and to date have not yet been completed. Despite the 33 years that have passed and a cost of tens of millions of euros, only 11 of the total 25 kilometers are passable. According to Eco dello Jonio, one of the most recently built stretches that was opened to traffic just under ten years ago would have yielded.

Tomorrow yellow weather alert in Calabria

In this context, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert in Calabria for tomorrow, Thursday 4 May. The alert, due to hydraulic risk, storm risk and hydrogeological risk, concerns in particular the following areas: Southern Ionian slope, Northern Tyrrhenian slope, Central-Northern Ionian slope, Central-Southern Jonico slope, Northern Ionian slope, Southern Tyrrhenian slope, Central-southern Tyrrhenian side, Central-northern Tyrrhenian side.