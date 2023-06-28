ROAD CODE Here’s how it changes: tightening on alcohol and drugs and news for speed cameras and novice drivers – News

Change the Highway Code. Or at least it gets some major changes. In fact, new rules have been approved in the CdM to improve road safety. The bill examined contains many of the suggestions and ideas shared in various meetings with associations, bodies, experts and insiders.

The bill provides for a strengthening of the measures to combat driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, with the introduction of an absolute ban on consuming alcohol for drivers already convicted of specific crimes and the obligation for them to install the so-called “alcolock”, which prevents the engine from starting if the driver’s blood alcohol level is above zero.

It will be punishable, regardless of the state of psycho-physical alteration, to drive having taken drugs, and the positivity to the rapid test will immediately trigger the withdrawal of the license and subsequently also the ban on obtaining the driving license for three years. Novice drivers will not be able to drive large-engined vehicles before three years from the time they obtain their licence.

There are also new rules on scooters, with the obligation to wear a helmet, license plate and insurance. Those in sharing will not be able to function outside the permitted areas. Severe penalties for wild parking, for driving against traffic and on extra-urban roads that are particularly busy and dangerous.

Greater guarantees also for cyclists, with the discipline of overtaking safely both on urban and extra-urban roads, providing – where possible – at least 1.5 meters of distance when carrying out the manoeuvre. In the event of an accident, safety cars will be able to slow down traffic and act as a deterrent for further accidents. More controls and signs at level crossings.

And finally, new rules are introduced on the regulation of restricted traffic areas, which must be used with the criterion of maximum common sense, and greater clarity on speed cameras: the methods for approving speed detection tools will be standardized with the subsequent regulation. These are some of the new features.

Furthermore, during the Council of Ministers, the draft law for a reform of the regulations on road traffic was examined and approved, which reorganizes and rationalizes the matter also with a view to modernizing the legislative text in force, which dates back to 1992.

