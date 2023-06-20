ROAD SAFETY In 2022, road fatalities in Europe increased by 4%. In Italy of 10.3% – News

The Italian roads (and not only) are less and less safe. To say it is the latest report presented by the European Transport Safety Council, of which the Unipolis Foundation is an Italian member, according to which in 2022 there were over 20,000 deaths on European roads.

Compared to 2021, of the 32 countries monitored by the ETSC Road Safety Performance Index (PIN), a policy tool that helps EU Member States improve road safety, only 13 recorded a decrease in road fatalities in 2022.

Among the best performing countries, Slovenia ranked first with a 25% reduction, followed by Latvia with 23% and Lithuania and Cyprus with 18%. In all 19 other countries, road deaths have increased. This year, the PIN (Road Safety Performance Index) 2023 award was given to Poland: between 2012 and 2022 road fatalities decreased by 47%, a rate surpassed only by Lithuania, winner of the award last year.

The research revealed that, in the case of Poland, road deaths or the number of deaths on the roads per inhabitant stood at 50 people per million inhabitants in 2022, down from 93 per million in 2012.

In Italy, in 2022, 3,170 road fatalities were recorded. Victims have increased by 10.3% compared to 2021. The report states that in our country mobility levels have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 70% of all movements recorded on urban roads. The most common means of transport is the car, used for 65% of all journeys (+1.5% compared to 2019). Car use has increased especially in the south of the country, in small towns and suburban areas.

At the same time, walking has decreased by 1.8 percentage points compared to 2019. The use of public transport has also decreased and now accounts for only 7.6% of journeys (in 2019 it stood at 10.8% ). Traveling on foot, by bicycle and by public transport represents only 31.4% of all mobility, although the use of the bicycle has grown from 3.3% in 2019 to 4.7% in 2022 (Isfort data ).

The goal set by the European Union and the United Nations is to halve the number of road fatalities by 2030. To achieve it, an average annual decrease of 6.1% is needed, which implies that there should have been a decrease in the 17.2%. In the EU-27, the overall level of road deaths is 46 deaths per million inhabitants in 2022 compared to 54 in 2012.

The highest mortality is recorded in Romania and Serbia, with 86 and 83 deaths per million inhabitants, respectively. In two countries – Malta and the Netherlands – road deaths are higher in 2022 than in 2012.

