ROAD SAFETY The new commercial created with MIT “Guida e Basta” against driving distractions – News

No more distractions. Enough with the use of the cell phone. Enough with the use of alcohol and drugs. Driving a car is an act of responsibility and respect for the rules. The road trip cannot pose a risk to one’s life or the life of others.

In the new spot on road safety, presented today, Anas (Società del Polo Infrastrutture del Gruppo FS Italiane) relaunches these messages that it has been disseminating in its campaign since 2015 with a direct and clear slogan: “When you drive, just drive”. The video was made by Anas in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the State Police, in a television and radio version.

“Anas’ commitment to ensure safety on our roads is constant and daily – declared the CEO Aldo Isi – through the maintenance, control and monitoring of the infrastructures. But correct behavior must be combined with driving. Respecting the highway code and driving without distractions cannot be an option, but everyone’s duty. Only in this way can we achieve the goal, in line with the strategies of the Parent Company FS, of reducing accidents by 50% by 2030 and zero victims by 2050.

We recall that over 93% of road accidents derive from driver behavior: distraction, excessive speed, driving in a state of impairment. It is the responsibility and priority of all of us – underlines the CEO of Anas – to raise awareness especially among the new generations and to spread a new culture of road safety in every social sector.

The “Guida e Basta” campaign launched in 2015 – continued Isi – is dedicated precisely to the risks deriving from bad driving habits. We are also involved in numerous educational projects carried out with the support of testimonials from the world of entertainment and sport, aimed at preventing and combating accidents”.