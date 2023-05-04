Road test and reviews of the new Kia Stonic 2023, the compact crossover that amazes (beyond the price)

Kia Stonic 2023 is a highly versatile compact crossover and manoeuvrable, characterized by exceptional road holding which makes it capable of tackling tortuous routes and intensive bends with safety and agility, providing the driver with a safe and pleasant driving experience.

In terms of powertrain, the vehicle is equipped with a three-cylinder power unit with direct injection system, which offers constant and smooth operation and adequate power for the needs of the driver. Let’s see in detail:

Kia Stonic 2023, the road test

How is Kia Stonic 2023: the reviews

Kia Stonic 2023 is a compact crossover derived from theRio utility car, which is characterized by its agility and versatility thanks to its road holding. The vehicle’s body is lower than its direct rivals, reaching 152cm with just the inclusion of the roof bars, and features a sleek, sporty line that can be customized with an optional two-tone paint job.

The cabin offers plenty of room and decent rear room for adults, though taller passengers may want a little more headroom. The boot, with its floor that can be positioned on two heights, offers a good load capacitybut the loading sill is high off the ground and the sofa does not slide, as is the case in some competing cars.

The cockpit features a modern design, with the multimedia system display in a prominent position in the center of the dashboard and an accurate layout of the controls. The suspension is stiff, which translates into a quick and nimble ride with little lateral lean, suited to satisfy drivers with a sporting bent. Comfort can be compromised by the effect of potholes and bumps in the road.

The engine range offers four options, including the 1.2 engine also available in the LPG version, and the more lively and more performing 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo, also available as a mild hybrid version with 100 hp and manual gearbox or 120 HP with dual-clutch robotised gearbox. The latter is an appreciable convenience especially for drivers who often face heavy traffic. For those looking for a low-cost option, the 1.2 engine could be the most convenient choice, especially when combined with the LPG version.

Kia Stonic it is characterized by remarkable handling and high cornering stability, allowing for pleasant and safe driving. The car is equipped with a set of driver assistance technologies, including a automatic emergency braking system, which increases safety while driving. Despite the car’s slender line, the passenger compartment offers ample space for passengers and the boot has adequate capacity. The list price of the car starts at 20,000 euros.

Kia Stonic 2023 it has a suspension quality that fails to guarantee a high capacity to absorb the irregularities of the ground. The soundproofing of the passenger compartment does not reach standards of excellence and also the choice of plastic materials used in the passenger compartment denotes an approach aimed at optimizing costs. It should also be noted that access to the luggage compartment is compromised by the raised position with respect to road level, which limits its practicality of use.

