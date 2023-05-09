Road test and reviews of the new Mg Ehs 2023, all the strengths and weaknesses and an attractive price

Il English brand MGwith a long historical tradition, was relaunched by the Chinese car manufacturer Saic Motor and made its return to the Italian market with the presentation of the MG EHS Plug-In Hybrid crossover.

The car, which features a length of 457cm, is characterized by a sinuous and proportionate line. Inside, modern design is combined with sophisticated details such as a digital dashboard and a multimedia system that features a 10.1-inch cantilevered touch screen. Let’s see better:

Mg Ehs 2023, the road test

Mg Ehs 2023 reviews: strengths and weaknesses

MG EHS Plug-In Hybrid It is equipped with a rechargeable hybrid propulsion system, consisting of a 162 HP 1.5 turbo petrol engine and a 122 HP electric motor. The total power of the system is 258 HP and the maximum torque is 370 Nm. The 10-speed automatic transmission is associated with front-wheel drive.

Among the main advantages of the car, there is the 7 year warranty, which represents an added value compared to the minimum required by current legislation of 2 years. The starting price, which stands at 34,000 euros, is competitive with other cars in the same category on the market.

MG EHS 2023, produced by the Chinese Saic Motor, demonstrates a marked improvement over previous Chinese cars, presenting pleasant and reliable road behavior. Although the car is designed with a smooth driving experience, the stiffness of the ride could be improved, but the soundproofing is well taken care of, equal to that of European or Korean cars.

In hybrid mode, MG EHS 2023 offers aautonomy of 11 kilometers per litrewhich is influenced by the important highway consumption, limiting the range to just 400 kilometres, but the promise of a range of 50 kilometers in all-electric mode is confirmed.

Despite the total power of 258 HPthe kick-down shows a feeling of emptiness between the thermal and electrical parts, but, in general, the acceleration time is better than that of internal combustion engine cars, even if less incisive than direct plug-in competitors. which show times halved compared to EHS 2023.

MG EHS features plenty of space for both front and rear passengers, thus ensuring a good travel experience. By virtue of the government incentives currently in forcethe purchase price of the MG EHS is particularly attractive, especially in relation to the value for money of the other cars in the same category.

MG EHS 2023 it offers higher fuel consumption than its competitors in hybrid mode, registering less than 11 kilometers per liter when the battery is flat, which becomes only 9 on the motorway. The fuel tank of the MG EHS has a capacity of just 37 litres, limiting the range to just 400km. Compared to the competition, many other hybrid models have proven to be significantly more efficient.

As for the trunk, the load capacity of the MG EHS is rather small for an SUV of this size, making it impractical for carrying large quantities of luggage or bulky objects.

In terms of price, the full-featured version of the MG EHS approaches 34,000 euros, although it is possible to buy it at a market price of around 30,000 euros. Compared to its plug-in hybrid competitors, the EHS it is still cheaper.

