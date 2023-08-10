Road Traffic Completely Closed for Construction Maintenance in Havana’s 5th Avenue Tunnel

Road Traffic Completely Closed in Havana Due to Maintenance Work

From Thursday 10 to August 23, starting at 09:00 a.m. and until 7:00 p.m., road traffic will be completely closed, initially in the Playa-Plaza direction and later Plaza-Beach.

The Provincial Road Safety Commission of Havana has issued a notice to inform the public, especially drivers, about the temporary closure of roads due to construction maintenance and repair work in the 5th Avenue Tunnel. The Tunnel Conservative Company will be undertaking these tasks in order to ensure safe mobility during the maintenance work.

The road closure will be in effect from Thursday, August 10 to August 23, between 09:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., initially in the Playa-Plaza direction and later Plaza-Beach. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes, specifically Línea and 23 streets.

The Provincial Road Safety Commission apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these measures and urges all road users to comply with the provisions stated in the notice. They also advise drivers to remain attentive to the guidance of law enforcement officers in order to prevent any traffic accidents.

Additionally, Aguas de La Habana has announced affectations in the service for Wednesday, August 9. It is recommended for residents to stay updated on the situation and plan accordingly.

