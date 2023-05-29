Home » ROAD TRANSPORT MEP Serracchiani presents bill to abolish the ART contribution – News
ROAD TRANSPORT MEP Serracchiani presents bill to abolish the ART contribution – News

The deputy of the Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani, made it known that she had filed a bill to definitively abolish the contribution that road haulage companies are required to pay to the Transport Regulation Authority.

“From temporary suspension measures such as the last one introduced by the Labor Decree, we need to move on to a structural measure that gives certainties, avoids distortions and prevents inconvenience”. Serracchiani (Pd) therefore announces the filing of his bill on the suppression of the contribution of road haulage to the Transport Regulation Authority (ART), containing the “Amendment to article 37 of the decree-law of 6 December 2011, n. 201, converted, with amendments, by the law of 22 December 2011, n. 214, on the matter of suppression of the contribution paid to the Transport Regulatory Authority by economic operators operating in the transport sector”.

“Controversial since its introduction in 2018 when the ART funding mechanism was changed to include the road haulage sector” – explains the parliamentarian – the definitive suppression of the contribution collects the requests of all the sector associations. As clarified, the activities carried out by the road haulage companies are not affected by the concrete exercise of the powers attributed to the Authority and the contribution is used to finance non-regulatory activities, but rather administrative powers of a generic type which must be charged to general taxation”.

“Precisely due to the uncertainty of the temporary provisions – adds Serracchiani – this year many companies have already paid the first installment of the contribution before the Legislative Decree decreed the suspension, and now they have to ask for a refund”.

