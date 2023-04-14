The deputy of the Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani (in the photo), launches an appeal to the owner of the department of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, analyzing in detail the current situation that the entire transport chain is experiencing.

“The Minister of Transport implements the measures agreed with the national freight transport sector by giving concrete answers to companies, starting from the meeting of the transport table convened for 17 April. For several months, the national road haulage associations have highlighted the strong structural and permanent critical issues that the sector is experiencing, but the Ministry of Transport has not adopted any of the agreed measures to address the problems mainly due to the exorbitant increase in road costs. ‘power”.

Words that the deputy pronounced during a question to be answered by the Commission addressed to Minister Salvini, thus asking that the road haulage table called for next 17 April 2023 be brought, as the Honorable PD says, “answers adequate to the legitimate expectations of tens of thousands of economic operators on issues of vital importance for a fundamental sector for the economic development of the country”.

Serracchiani, continuing her speech, underlined: “In particular, the category awaits measures that allow the complete usability of the 285 million euros allocated with the budget law and the so-called “aid quater” decree-law, the exclusion from the obligation contribution to the Transport Regulatory Authority (Art), effective solutions to address the organizational issue of civil motorisations as well as that relating to exceptional transport. In addition to access to state contributions, the questions of the shortage of drivers, safety and compliance with the rules remain open”.