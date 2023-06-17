ROAD TRANSPORTERS Sunday the new campaign of the National Register – News

The new communication campaign of the national register of road hauliers will kick off on Sunday 18 June, a new initiative by the Central Committee of the register to support road haulage companies and accompany Italians on a journey to discover this sector.

The campaign, which will run throughout the summer, aims to spread the claim “Together to lead the future” across a wide range of physical and digital channels, including television, radio, billboard advertising, print, web and social media average.

The goal is to reach as varied an audience as possible, including institutions, professionals, businesses and the general public, in order to express the central role of the Register in the well-being of the community, strengthen the sense of cohesion and raise awareness of a sector all to be discovered, but it is also to bring young people ever closer to the profession of professional haulier and driver.

Therefore, in addition to traditional communication initiatives, the Register has recently opened official social channels on Linkedin and Instagram, in order to directly inform citizens and raise their awareness of issues related to mobility, safety, sustainability, the circulation of goods and much more. even more.