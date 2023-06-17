Home » ROAD TRANSPORTERS Sunday the new campaign of the National Register – News
World

ROAD TRANSPORTERS Sunday the new campaign of the National Register – News

by admin
ROAD TRANSPORTERS Sunday the new campaign of the National Register – News

The new communication campaign of the national register of road hauliers will kick off on Sunday 18 June, a new initiative by the Central Committee of the register to support road haulage companies and accompany Italians on a journey to discover this sector.

The campaign, which will run throughout the summer, aims to spread the claim “Together to lead the future” across a wide range of physical and digital channels, including television, radio, billboard advertising, print, web and social media average.

The goal is to reach as varied an audience as possible, including institutions, professionals, businesses and the general public, in order to express the central role of the Register in the well-being of the community, strengthen the sense of cohesion and raise awareness of a sector all to be discovered, but it is also to bring young people ever closer to the profession of professional haulier and driver.

Therefore, in addition to traditional communication initiatives, the Register has recently opened official social channels on Linkedin and Instagram, in order to directly inform citizens and raise their awareness of issues related to mobility, safety, sustainability, the circulation of goods and much more. even more.

See also  9 dead in Kenya due to unknown infectious disease

You may also like

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 17...

Anđela Jovanović married Fun

William and Harry, two brothers, two families (and...

Kashmir between India and Pakistan: mirror of the...

the US capitalists are with me. But will...

lithuania bulgaria statement of mladen krastajić | Sport

portugal would like the statement of the only...

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone overnight –...

Three years after Agostino’s death, flowers in the...

Fire in a shed in Bolognetta, fire tamed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy