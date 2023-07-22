Rob Halford and Jedet among the winners at the Alan Turing Awards

The list of winners of the new edition of the Alan Turing LGBTIQ Awards in its different categories has been made public. These awards were born to recognize figures from the group who have fought for the rights and visibility of all human beings, regardless of gender or condition. Among the winners is Marc AngelVice President of the European Parliament, but there are other awards more related to the world of music.

Los Alan Turing Awards will be delivered under the Culture & Business Pride that will be held July 23 and 24 in various places in the city of Santa Cruz of Tenerife. More information in www.arnculturepride.org.

The list of winners of his new installment will be made up of a dozen award-winners, among which stand out Rob Halfordvocalist of Judas Priest and one of the first heavy metal musicians to publicly come out as gay, disco group music Village Peopleour Go y dana internationalactress and activist India MooreIn addition to organizations like OII Europe o UNWTOalso awarded, in a gala that will be hosted by Samantha Hudson.

The Alan Turing LGTBIQ+ Awards, in honor of the father of computer science Alan Turing, are the only awards that recognize the visibility of the LGTBIQ+ collective in all its categories in the world.

