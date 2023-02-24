Home World Robbery in a store in New Belgrade, man arrested | Info
Robbery in a store in New Belgrade, man arrested | Info

A man threatened a worker with a hammer and took 25,000 dinars in New Belgrade.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A man from NR (29), who entered a store in New Belgrade and took 25,000 dinars from the worker under the threat of a hammer, was arrested two days ago by order of the Third Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade.

The suspect was detained, after which he will be questioned by the prosecution. Let us remind you that on February 4, the suspect entered the store with a hammer in his hand. The man demanded money from the worker DO (42). The frightened woman gave him 25,000 dinars.

The man was arrested two weeks later, and was caught on camera during the robbery. No money was found on him during his arrest.

(WORLD/Telegraf.rs)

