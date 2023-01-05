Listen to the audio version of the article

The State Policecoordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, has aArrested two young men of Egyptian originrespectively aged 21 and 26, accused of having robbed Federico, the 19-year-old son of the leader of the Lega, cell phone on 23 December Matthew Salvini in via Jacopo Palma. The ordinance was signed by the investigating judge Domenico Santoro at the request of the prosecutor Barbara Benzi.

The 21-year-old was recognized by the victim as the material author of the robbery, while the accomplice, according to the reconstruction, was identified as the one who would have acted as a ‘pole’. Salvini’s son had been threatened with a shard of a bottle.

According to the judge there are, in addition to “serious indications of guilt”, “very important precautionary requirements” both for the “specific methods and circumstances” with which the events defined as “particularly alarming” took place and for the “negative personality” of the two alleged robbers. Who – the danger is “concrete” – can “commit further crimes of the same kind (…) with the use of weapons or other means of personal violence and, in particular, of organized crime”.

In addition, the investigating judge recognized how the two can easily “make their tracks lose”, given the “high movement capacity evident” from the checks carried out against them in Milan but also in other provinces of Lombardy and “outside the region ”, the various ‘aliases’ used and the timeliness with which they inserted a new Sim into the phone stolen from their victim.

Furthermore, the provision highlighted the “absence of self-control capacity” which is evident, not only from their previous crimes, but also “from the violent connotations” with which they carried out the robbery and then from the discussion of one of the two with the owner of the hairdressing shop to have his phone returned which, on the evening of the attack, he had hidden under a sofa after entering the shop with the excuse of having his hair cut.