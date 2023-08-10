Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, dies

folk rock musician Robbie Robertson has died in Los Angeles at age 80 after a long illness

The former manager of Robertson, Jared Levine, has shared the devastating news in a statement explaining that “Robbie he was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.” In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Centro Cultural Woodland”. Robertson had recently completed his fourteenth film score project “Killers of the Flower Moon” next to Martin Scorsesewith whom he had already collaborated on various occasions.

The Toronto, Ontario-born artist began playing the guitar at age 10, joining the drummer at just 16 Levon Helm in the Hawksthe backing band of Ronnie Hawkins. Los Hawks they continued playing with Bob Dylan on his legendary tours”Going Electric” in 1965 and 1966, and recorded the “Basement Tapes” with the legend before renaming your group to The Band.

They released their debut album “Music From Big Pink” in 1968, which included the classic written by Robertson, “The Weight”. A year later, the group performed at the Festival de Woodstock del 69. The group is known for songs like “The Weight” or “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” among others. Robertson He fell in love with his instrument from a very young age and built a great reputation as a guitarist already during the group’s early days. In fact, the magazine Rolling Stone ranked him at number 59 on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists in 2015.

“This was a real band. Everyone lived up to the end,” he wrote. Robertson about his four companions in his 2016 autobiography, “Testimony“. Their second album, from 1969, titled simply “The Band“, was even better received by critics. With their unique blend of folk, rock, country, soul and gospel, The Band influenced Eric Clapton, Elton John, Grateful Dead, The Beatles and later generations of musicians.

After eight years as a band, Robertson ended the group in 1976, culminating in the legendary farewell concert, “The Last Waltz”. Dylan, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Van Morrison, Neil Young y Joni Mitchell joined the group for a performance at the Winterland from San Francisco and Scorsese directed a corresponding concert film.

In 1983, the group got back together but without Robertson and released three albums, “Jericho“, “High on the Hog” y “Jubilation“, composed mainly of versions by other artists and of less critical and commercial relevance. Meanwhile, Robertson He published his self-titled album in 1987, which was his solo debut. He was nominated for a Grammy, and had the guests Peter Gabriel y U2 and there we find the appreciated song “Somewhere Down The Crazy River”. His sixth and final solo album, “Sinematic“, was released in 2019.

