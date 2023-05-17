Robbie Williams on sex in marriage | Entertainment

Actor Robbie Williams revealed that he rarely has intimate relationships in marriage…

Source: Profimedia

It is usually true that when two people get married, many previous habits change and suffer, including intimate relationships. A lack of sparks in bed is faced by many people, including celebrities. To a big surprise, one of the most desirable guys, actor Robbie Williams is one of them.

He and his wife Aida Field, with whom he has been married since 2010, revealed that they rarely have intimate relations and are very good at dealing with it. In a joint interview with The Sun, Robbie explained that his libido dropped after he stopped taking testosterone to treat depression.



“The lack of intimacy in marriage is only a problem if you’re on different wavelengths, if one person wants it and the other doesn’t, if you have different expectations or requirements. But really, everyone knows that there are no intimate benefits after marriage. That’s just the way it is.” , said this famous Briton.

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford points out that it is important to know whether your partner is satisfied with little or no intimacy.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

“As long as you’re on the same page and feel a strong connection because of the other things you do with and for each other, that’s wonderful,” she noted. Also, mental health and medication are among the most common causes. His actress wife Aida, who married Robbie in 2010, also insisted that relationships don’t necessarily have to be filled with passion in bed.

“Intimacy is an important, significant aspect of love. I have female friends who feel obligated to have affairs with their husbands and it must be awful. Me and Rob are on the same page. We are happy,” said his wife Aida.

Finally, psychotherapist Lusi adds one very important thing for all those who have embarked on matrimonial waters:

“If you’re both at a stage in life where work or kids or home renovations take center stage, exchange affection in different intimate ways every day, such as sending love messages, caressing hands, holding hands, or planning a date night to develop intimacy in other ways. non-sexual ways”.

(WORLD)