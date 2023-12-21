Robe, review of his album Se nos transporte el aire (2023)

Robe He has done it again. Or rather, “The Robe” have done it again. And, as the Extremoduro musician once again pointed out at the press conference to present the new album, “we are more of a band than Extremoduro has ever been.” The truth is that the formation of Iniesta’s new project has been going on for twelve years now, and you can see the packaging and complicity that the musicians have acquired. The only change since they started was the incorporation of Woody Amores as lead guitarist, thus losing the acoustic touch of the first two albums and taking their proposal to more rock and distorted terrain. Those who thought that with “Mayeutics” had reached their ceiling, they have to take their hats off again to “The air is taking us away”. A new release of progressive and psychedelic rock mixed with an endless number of styles, composed by Robe during the pandemic and later arranged in the rehearsal room under the usual formula of experimentation that brings with it creative freedom. Although, as Lorenzo González (the marvelous singer of the high registers) recognized: “You have to be willing to be told “this is shit””.

The restful half-time of “The Birdman” serves to open, with Álvaro’s piano and Carlitos’ violin gradually giving way to Woody’s guitar. The start of “Traveling through the interior” is simply brutal, presenting us with a guitar theme that could have fit perfectly into “For all audiences” (Extremoduro’s last album) where Valle del Jerte from Cáceres is once again present: “I will take you to Piornal so you can see the sea with my best intentions.” “Nothing to lose” It is the second preview of the album, the one that already gave us a lot of excitement a month ago with its corresponding black and white video clip. “By the river” It also has a certain aftertaste of Extremo with those guitar plucks harmonized with the violin, although the best part may be Lorenzo’s off-beat choruses. “The power of art” is the longest song on the album, with nine minutes full of ups and downs that achieve something as difficult as not boring, finishing with a nod to “Apocalypse Now”: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”. More guitar and Hammond with “Make the ground shake”. Carlitos’ violin shines especially in “Ellipsis”. Next “Unintelligible”, the first preview that already in 2022 made it clear to us that the group was going to continue betting on the progressive and distorted path opened in “Mayeutics”. Go on “Goodbye, blue sky, the storm has arrived,” whose title is irremediably reminiscent of that of the now classic “Goodbye fan, the air has arrived”. Close “This is not happening”, a prank that doesn’t last three minutes in which Iniesta’s most punkish streak comes out: “We are going to rob a bank. Don’t fuck with me. “Don’t fuck with me.”

Although it is not a conceptual album like “Mayeutics”, the new album maintains its trail: long songs full of progressions, changes in dynamics, space for all the instruments and Robe’s lyrics at the level that we are accustomed to, demonstrating once again that poetry is not at odds with lapidary phrases nor the bad words. All finished off with spectacular artwork by Diego Latorre (also responsible for the video clips). “It is not necessary to understand art to enjoy it,” Robe stated in the presentation. Amen.