Robert Bowers to be Sentenced to Death for 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Bombing, Killing 11 People

A federal jury in a Pennsylvania court on Wednesday ruled that Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people in the 2018 bombing of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be sentenced to death. The bombing is considered one of the most serious acts of anti-Semitism in recent US history. For the death sentence there he wanted a unanimous vote of the 12 judges on the panel, reached after two days of consultations. The jury will now deliver its verdict to the District Court which today, Thursday, will issue the official ruling (once unanimity is reached, the federal jury’s decision is binding for the judge).

Bowers is 51 years old and in 2018 he was a truck driver: he had anti-Semitic positions and he believed the Jews responsible for the migratory flows to the United States. He was found guilty of the June 16 bombing of the Pittsburgh synagogue. According to the reconstructions, he had fired rifles and pistols inside the synagogue for several minutes, then went out and was arrested by the police. He had been found guilty of all 63 counts against himwhich include various violent crimes and hate crimes.

According to the jury that sentenced him to death, Bowers showed no remorse for his actions and continues to profess his hatred of Jews. All five aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecution, which had requested the death penalty, were recognized, the defense’s thesis according to which he carried out the attack due to mental problems was rejected.